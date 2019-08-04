Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lifted Stake in Ares Capital Com (ARCC) as Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.48 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,200 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp. First Mercantile Tru reported 7,230 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 1,684 shares. Bruni J V And Co Co holds 7.52% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley owns 7.37 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cornerstone has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,815 shares. 1.16M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 18,997 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 36,268 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares to 49,158 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05M are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). South Dakota Council reported 45,200 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mufg Americas Holdings has 42,949 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 16,687 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chemung Canal Trust reported 7,641 shares. Kwmg Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). L S Advisors Inc accumulated 0.28% or 25,610 shares. 15,967 are owned by Beddow Cap Mgmt Inc. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interocean Ltd stated it has 9,780 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 286,973 shares.