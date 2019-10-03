Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Home Depot Com (HD); Third Avenue Management Position in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Has Increased by $543,417 as Share Value Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 33,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 25,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 545,029 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, up from 519,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 133,019 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com by 2,781 shares to 91,292 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

