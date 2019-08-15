Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased By $975,440 Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 52 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 45 sold and reduced stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.15 million shares, up from 39.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 548 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 6,762 shares with $12.04M value, up from 6,214 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $872.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1762.96 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities owns 3,315 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Ltd Liability Com holds 1,682 shares. Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 548 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Investment Lc has invested 3.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Mngmt LP owns 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,500 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 482 shares. Counselors holds 1.32% or 17,413 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth holds 2,638 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset invested in 8,494 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,046 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Ltd Liability invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.3% or 10,348 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund declares $0.0616 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: EXG Has Turned It Around This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXG: Get Some Income Off Of This Diversified Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXG: When A Covered Call Strategy Isn’t Working – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG: The Price Of This Excellent Income Fund Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.