Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased By $561,272 Its Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Stake; Andersons Has 1.5 Sentiment

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 33,016 shares as Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 609,397 shares with $10.45 million value, up from 576,381 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp Com now has $7.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Andersons Inc (ANDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 72 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 48 sold and decreased their stock positions in Andersons Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 24.05 million shares, up from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Andersons Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.25% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. for 364,347 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 105,500 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.42% invested in the company for 26,265 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.28% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 111,700 shares.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 179,821 shares traded or 26.61% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $764.80 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 19.25 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.45% above currents $18.73 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,554 on Monday, May 20. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

