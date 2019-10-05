Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Holding in Nvidia Com (NVDA) Boosted by $696,180 as Share Price Declined; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Stake In Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Was Has Increased

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 50,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 110,436 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT) by 2,010 shares to 51,422 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares to 195,226 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

