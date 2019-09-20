Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in 3M Company Com (MMM) by $309,324 as Shares Declined; Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $746,490 as Share Price Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 16,262 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 928,939 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,177 shares to 14,858 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,406 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL) by 11,758 shares to 120,680 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

