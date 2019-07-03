Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake as Valuation Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 63.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 7,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 760,558 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Com Invest Advisers stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 43,035 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Utah Retirement Sys reported 167,765 shares. Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jnba Advsr reported 6,626 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 52,127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company holds 2.57 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 75,662 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stralem &, New York-based fund reported 102,330 shares. Woodstock holds 38,287 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Central Financial Bank And Co owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Limited has 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc Adr by 21,455 shares to 161,505 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 12,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Broad Usd High Etf.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $914.26M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. MATEO ALAN also sold $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Sunday, January 13. $1.41M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by Wallach Matthew J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public owns 30,237 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 75 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,153 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 2,358 are held by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 18,020 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 988 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 1,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.05% or 79,323 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Ltd invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Brown Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 5.32% or 4.15 million shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 4,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker invested in 0.09% or 18,184 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 3,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Avalon Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 28,144 shares to 44,741 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $57.03M for 110.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.