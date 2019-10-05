Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Raised Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $395,430; Murphy Usa (MUSA) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Its Position by $307,608

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 7,614 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 11,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 207,911 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Analysts await Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MUSA’s profit will be $46.99 million for 14.75 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy USA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.54% EPS growth.

