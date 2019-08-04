Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Stake By $561,272; Css Has Increased By $504,000 Its Clovis Oncology (Put) (CLVS) Position

Css Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (CLVS) stake by 700% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 21,000 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Css Llc holds 24,000 shares with $595,000 value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) now has $504.55 million valuation. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 2.87 million shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 33,016 shares as Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 609,397 shares with $10.45 million value, up from 576,381 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp Com now has $7.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,600 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, June 20. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $19.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $19’s average target is 3.04% above currents $18.44 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer initiated Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of ARCC in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 92,400 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc holds 0.3% or 133,827 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,702 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bb&T Corp accumulated 12,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.15% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ajo Lp owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 304,520 shares. Arlington Mgmt invested in 99,427 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Ltd Llc holds 10,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reliance Company Of Delaware has 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.22% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wespac Limited Liability Com reported 61,783 shares stake. Kistler owns 580 shares. Lsv Asset owns 1.07M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 7,825 shares or 0% of the stock.

Css Llc decreased Illumina Inc (Prn) stake by 2.70M shares to 1.61 million valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW) stake by 36,800 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Ptc Therapeutics Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

