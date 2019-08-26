Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake; Last Week Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 58.55% above currents $8.83 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. See Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $12.0000 14.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays 12.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $15.0000 13

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $11 New Target: $12 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 1,643 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 31,244 shares with $7.73 million value, up from 29,601 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $218.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83 million shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $230.66 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 380,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru LP invested in 0.76% or 95,255 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And stated it has 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Maryland-based Maryland Capital has invested 3.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greystone Managed Invests reported 49,699 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Financial Corp In has 1,575 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Co has invested 0.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 844,733 shares. Capital Ok holds 0.65% or 24,547 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc owns 199,536 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 1.26% or 228,432 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,292 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $12.81 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 22.54 million shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Foundation Res Inc stated it has 0.76% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has 17,522 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,422 shares. Amer Interest Gp invested in 0.02% or 505,572 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 11,037 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.10M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 953,000 shares. Highbridge Cap Ltd Llc holds 77,000 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parkside Bank Tru reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 19,009 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.04% stake.