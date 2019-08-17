Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by $322,164; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 18/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs $Benchmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Goldman chief Jörg Kukies named as German deputy finance minister; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 969,409 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.24% or 471,492 shares. California-based Grassi Investment Mngmt has invested 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Archford Strategies Llc accumulated 24 shares. 8,797 were accumulated by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 90,041 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 45,340 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,840 shares. 9,819 were reported by Roundview Capital Llc. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Weik Management reported 2,750 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Suntrust Banks reported 80,421 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.