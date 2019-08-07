Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Blackrock Com (BLK) by $670,817 as Share Value Declined; Starboard Value LP Position in Symantec (SYMC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $430.37. About 514,048 shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK PLANS NO CAPITAL STRUCTURE, DIV. POLICY CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 3.99M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And accumulated 608 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemar Cap Ltd Company has 4.21% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 100 shares. Adage Group Lc invested in 171,180 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.17% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.15% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 38,910 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 150 shares. Somerset holds 3,678 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl holds 142 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.08% or 551 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Advsrs holds 0.36% or 14,550 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Incorporated Ma accumulated 12,068 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 43,925 shares to 113,901 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds Fintech Etf by 37,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Tec Etf.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 15.18 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05M were sold by Kapuria Samir.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 207,432 shares. Enterprise Finance Ser Corp holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Bonness Enterp has 0.77% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 56 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 341,485 shares. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.73M shares. Creative Planning stated it has 23,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3.18M shares. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 0.05% or 376,886 shares. 335,516 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Huntington Bancshares has 7,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 12,800 shares.

