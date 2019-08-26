Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Stake; FB Financial (FBK) Sellers Increased By 0.15% Their Shorts

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 76,130 shares with $8.73 million value, down from 78,956 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Com now has $21.49B valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. FBK’s SI was 394,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 393,500 shares previously. With 66,500 avg volume, 6 days are for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)’s short sellers to cover FBK’s short positions. The SI to FB Financial Corporation’s float is 2.4%. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 47,441 shares traded. FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FBK News: 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Declares Initial Dividend of 6c; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $48.8; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial: Since Sept. 2016 IPO, Company Has Had Strong Returns and Rapid Capital Accumulatio; 21/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Secondary Offering; 23/05/2018 – FB Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – FB Financial Announces Closing of Secondary Offering and Exercise of Overallotment Option; 22/05/2018 – FB FINANCIAL SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $41.25/SHR; 22/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering; 22/04/2018 – DJ FB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association invested in 0.13% or 440,200 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 319,015 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 0.02% or 3,084 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.09M shares. Legacy Cap Partners Inc invested in 6,759 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,805 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 45,300 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 1,797 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wexford Lp holds 0.73% or 77,268 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 15,462 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Roanoke Asset Corporation New York has invested 2.38% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Momo Inc Adr stake by 21,455 shares to 161,505 valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) stake by 6,238 shares and now owns 147,825 shares. Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) was raised too.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 5.88 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 45.81% above currents $102.53 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $14500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.