Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Stake by $322,164; Stock Value Rose; Presima Has Cut Its Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $7.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.26 million, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 225,540 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $115.13. About 367,802 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.1% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 644 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 5,474 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1,300 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.3% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 35,000 shares. 1,591 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 10,449 shares. Omers Administration reported 591,115 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Washington Bank reported 0% stake. Allstate invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,764 shares to 62,204 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds Fintech Etf by 37,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 420 shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr., worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 29,573 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.09M shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund stated it has 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,578 shares. Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 67,028 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.07% or 27,400 shares. Foster & Motley has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4,016 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 103 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Company reported 12,340 shares. 7,981 were reported by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. 674 are owned by Regions Fin Corporation. Parkside Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).