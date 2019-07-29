Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding By $405,821; Chase Has 1.17 Sentiment

Chase Corp (CCF) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 42 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 36 sold and decreased equity positions in Chase Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chase Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 10.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $960.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 28.58 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 15,584 shares traded. Chase Corporation (CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation for 169,270 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 107,792 shares or 7.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.89% invested in the company for 52,543 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advisors has invested 1.65% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 88,933 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9,989 activity.

More recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” with publication date: January 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.