Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Home Depot Com (HD) Position By $386,262; Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Shorts Up By 3.49%

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. OLLI’s SI was 6.11M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 5.90 million shares previously. With 964,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s short sellers to cover OLLI’s short positions. The SI to Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s float is 11.26%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 15,583 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLLI); 17/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy Merchandise; 15/03/2018 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.65 TO $1.69, EST. $1.78; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.2 BLN TO $1.21 BLN; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 1,866 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 35,054 shares with $7.29M value, up from 33,188 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $256.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.92. About 81,721 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 28.09 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 24.90% above currents $58.68 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had 9 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of VRAY and OLLI of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on Behalf of Ollie’s Stockholders and Encourages Ollie’s Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OLLI – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is -0.77% below currents $233.92 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.