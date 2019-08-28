Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holding by $975,440; Share Price Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Position Has Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1758.03. About 1.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 119,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 338,853 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,782 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma has 1.62M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Assoc New York reported 2.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds has 33,500 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 146,120 shares. 5,108 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.46% or 60,255 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Golub Limited Liability owns 445 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 1,162 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.06% or 459 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 97,646 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,626 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 1.53% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 124,360 shares. Paloma Partners Comm reported 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pennsylvania-based S&T Bancorporation Pa has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Motco holds 350 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 16,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 679,034 shares stake. First United Bancshares Tru reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 30,822 shares. Peoples Corp accumulated 11,590 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc owns 2.90 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 4,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Co Advisers has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bowen Hanes And accumulated 2,175 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.