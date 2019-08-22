Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by $322,164 as Stock Value Declined; Jd Com (JD) Share Price Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 397,813 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 13.22M shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67M for 6.15 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Ssga Us Lrg Etf (LGLV) by 4,636 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Broad Usd High Etf by 10,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 175,655 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 130,446 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Co holds 108,271 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 44,307 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co has 18,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd has 0.7% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.42% or 114,456 shares. Cipher LP accumulated 52,271 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.95M shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Riverhead Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 9,971 shares in its portfolio.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.