Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Blackrock Com (BLK) by $670,817; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increases Position in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.67M, up from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 915,972 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH); 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $426.31. About 288,281 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: MAKES SENSE TO PUT MONEY FRONT END; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9th; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.03 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

