Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut By $322,164 Its Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Position; Brightcove (BCOV) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Brightcove Inc (BCOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 38 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 34 reduced and sold their positions in Brightcove Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 26.47 million shares, down from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brightcove Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 29 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 76,130 shares with $8.73M value, down from 78,956 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Com now has $23.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 2.05M shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. for 2.23 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 438,177 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trigran Investments Inc. has 5.01% invested in the company for 3.48 million shares. The California-based Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has invested 2.34% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 358,859 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company has market cap of $394.67 million. The firm primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its clients to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was made by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RCL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Healthcare Etf (XLV) stake by 5,567 shares to 103,486 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw Etf (SPYG) stake by 25,727 shares and now owns 44,719 shares. Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf was raised too.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93 million for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 17,805 shares. Cap Int Sarl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 9,422 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cibc Ww Corp holds 124,915 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 2,301 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 89,940 are owned by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. 4,505 are owned by Profund Advisors Lc. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 806,038 shares. Zweig has 193,379 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 0.04% or 23,843 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com has 1.62% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,196 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 207,442 shares.