Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut 3M Company Com (MMM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Cut Its Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 2.83M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Llc has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Georgia-based Cap Inv Lc has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.31% or 4,107 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 341 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 0.05% or 7,217 shares. Edgestream Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,393 shares. Vision Mngmt reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,347 shares. Torray holds 4,880 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company holds 6,001 shares. 1St Source Bankshares has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,622 shares. Madison Investment invested in 3,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0% or 11 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Inc has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 1,261 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.92 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares to 101,458 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,633 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 738,966 shares. Mu Investments stated it has 29,600 shares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 0.22% or 1.40M shares. House Lc holds 29,130 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,731 shares. 700,000 were reported by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,982 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 33,548 shares. Moreover, Decatur has 1.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Trust holds 21,676 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 106 were reported by America First Investment Ltd Liability Com. Clarkston Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 0.48% or 104,789 shares.