Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA); Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $70.08 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 242.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 5.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.77 million shares traded or 67.40% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 271,750 shares to 5.93M shares, valued at $138.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ONEOK Investors Have 6 Billion Reasons to Be Excited About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution for First Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Reasons Alibaba Stock Could Rally Into the End of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.