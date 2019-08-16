Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Boosted Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Holding; Lilly Eli & Co Has 0.66 Sentiment

Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 394 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 593 sold and decreased equity positions in Lilly Eli & Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 752.92 million shares, down from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lilly Eli & Co in top ten positions decreased from 41 to 27 for a decrease of 14. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 525 Increased: 260 New Position: 134.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 33,016 shares as Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 609,397 shares with $10.45 million value, up from 576,381 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp Com now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.69M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Lilly Endowment Inc holds 100% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company for 116.81 million shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owns 285,549 shares or 11.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. has 8.68% invested in the company for 327,370 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Bancorp In has invested 4.68% in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,290 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, makes, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 47,911 shares. Ares Ltd reported 548,472 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd has 49,475 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited owns 751,791 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication stated it has 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citadel Lc holds 0% or 563,452 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 126,010 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 138,442 shares. 2.29 million were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Qs Ltd Llc has 49,700 shares.

