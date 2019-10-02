Ballentine Partners Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $1.30 Million; YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (YMAIF) Shorts Raised By 29.28%

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 42.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 9,937 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 33,323 shares with $4.37M value, up from 23,386 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 558,339 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF) had an increase of 29.28% in short interest. YMAIF’s SI was 16.60M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 29.28% from 12.84 million shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2515 days are for YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF)’s short sellers to cover YMAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2381 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is -0.16% below currents $136.42 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, September 6 with “Underperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 305,292 shares. First City Cap accumulated 6,243 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Pictet North America accumulated 0.2% or 10,750 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt has 1.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,574 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc has invested 2.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.92% or 673,403 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 183,847 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na has 17,195 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Btr Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aperio Gp Lc, California-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 10,200 shares stake. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com has 47,876 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. 62,297 are held by Farmers Communication.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coke Energy coming to U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 5,564 shares to 362,584 valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 5,588 shares and now owns 44,453 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was reduced too.

More recent Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMAIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yoma Strategic Holdings: Proxy To Myanmar – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Yoma Strategic Holdings: Potential Upside On Myanmar Property And Possible Debt Financing – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yoma Strategic Offers Exposure To Asia’s Last Growth Frontier At Discount To Sum-Of-The-Parts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 19, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in real estate, automotive and heavy equipment, consumer, tourism, and agriculture businesses in Myanmar and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $426.99 million. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Development segment develops and sells land and properties. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Real Estate Services segment provides project management, design, and estate management services, as well as property leasing services.