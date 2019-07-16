Ballentine Partners Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.26 Million; Iconiq Capital Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.36 Million; Share Price Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 6.60 million shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability plunges; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Facebook (FB) David Marcus Says Libra Won’t be Used Until Regulatory Issues Resolved, Says Libra is Payment Tool, Not an Investment – Bloomberg, Citing Prepared Senate Remarks – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.34% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 93,505 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 12,269 shares. 126,707 are held by Bridges. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,175 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Miles accumulated 5,379 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.91% or 18.02M shares. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 231,288 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Shaker Invests Lc Oh invested in 0.23% or 1,950 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 15,483 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 7,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 340,960 shares stake. Thomasville State Bank holds 2,697 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 125,900 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. Shares for $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Shares for $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..