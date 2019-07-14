Ballentine Partners Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $1.80 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 2702.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 16,215 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 16,815 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 600 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 13.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 275,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 2.32M shares with $132.49M value, up from 2.05 million last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 3,863 shares to 87,649 valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 123,920 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. On Monday, February 11 THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 40,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.