Ballentine Partners Upped By $339,120 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stake By $1.74 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 6,280 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 55,403 shares with $3.03M value, up from 49,123 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $204.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 20.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Rbc Bearings (ROLL) stake by 12.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 10,500 shares as Rbc Bearings (ROLL)’s stock rose 17.64%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 93,197 shares with $15.55 million value, up from 82,697 last quarter. Rbc Bearings now has $4.08B valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 78,400 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.25% above currents $48.83 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) stake by 19,199 shares to 800 valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 5,588 shares and now owns 44,453 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Invest owns 684,556 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,981 shares. Addison Cap reported 29,969 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania Company reported 521,484 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wills Incorporated has 39,031 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 3.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everence, a Indiana-based fund reported 112,690 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reilly Fincl Advsr holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,087 shares. Westover Advsrs holds 69,823 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,568 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2.83M shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Angi Homeservices Inc stake by 292,453 shares to 160,472 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,908 shares and now owns 6,955 shares. Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

