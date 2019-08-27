Ballentine Partners Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.77 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 40,612 shares stake. Tctc Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,094 shares. Advisor Ltd reported 82,613 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny accumulated 0.07% or 56,322 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 6,250 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman & Limited invested in 1.04% or 3.43M shares. Prescott Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parkwood Ltd Com holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 72,347 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Old Bancorporation In holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 53,610 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lifeplan Fincl has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Frontier Investment Mgmt Company invested in 0.02% or 5,558 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 98,132 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares to 213,495 shares, valued at $68.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

