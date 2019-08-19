Ballentine Partners Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $7.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $8.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 92,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 377,669 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.38M, down from 469,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9993.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares to 50,041 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 10.22 million shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 6,142 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 3.13% or 5.07 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments reported 234,184 shares. Curbstone Financial stated it has 47,277 shares. Axa invested in 1.58% or 3.43M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Cap Public Limited has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 765,539 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 17,526 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invs Ltd Company reported 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D L Carlson Inv Group reported 3.36% stake. Opus Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 1.77M shares or 3.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 3.04% or 90,714 shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).