Ballentine Partners Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $907,018 as Stock Value Rose; Reaves W H & Company Raised Its Position in Union Pac Com (UNP) by $22.26 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 133,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 660,774 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.48M, up from 527,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares to 137,779 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 176,890 shares to 34,812 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co Com (NYSE:DTE) by 169,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).