Ballentine Partners Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised Position

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,225 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 32,373 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 460 shares. 1,803 were reported by Zacks Investment Management. Amp Ltd reported 0.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 7,700 shares. Private Wealth Advsr reported 0.24% stake. 1,831 were reported by Rnc Cap Management Ltd Com. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,790 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 4,447 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 188,342 shares. Amer Research stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut And has invested 1.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 28,196 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87,066 shares to 2,744 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 8,370 shares to 18,360 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).