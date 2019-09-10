Ballentine Partners Position In Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Was Has Increased; As Franco (FNV) Shares Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Its Position by $1.28 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $191.74. About 204,637 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 21,300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 100,918 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Llc holds 1.76% or 94,683 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 6,950 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 292,680 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Co invested in 16,356 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bessemer Secs owns 1,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.66% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 281,026 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 41,065 shares. Randolph Co Inc reported 72,555 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Synovus Finance has invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Legacy Private holds 13,563 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc owns 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 163,587 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Sept. 26, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 45,607 shares to 308,087 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 10,600 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALK) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Market Is Tired Of The Trade War (And That’s Good News…) – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.