Ballentine Partners Maintains Stake in International Business Machs (IBM); Red Hat (RHT) Stake Held by Falcon Edge Capital Lp

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1009.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 1.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 161,401 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $93.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,642 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A stated it has 3,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Stanley invested 0.59% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 5,197 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Scotia accumulated 76,144 shares. 13,305 are held by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Creative Planning has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quantum Cap Mgmt has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny reported 3,148 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 290,096 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 14,443 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.17% stake. 2,364 are held by Sigma Planning. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt LP owns 116,803 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc owns 224,310 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,803 shares. State Street invested in 6.97M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 2,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Franklin Resources invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Counsel holds 1.49% or 22,231 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,089 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,018 shares.

