Ballentine Partners Lowered International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stake; Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (YRD) Sellers Decreased By 2.9% Their Shorts

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) stake by 90.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 10,096 shares as International Business Machs (Call) (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 1,000 shares with $138,000 value, down from 11,096 last quarter. International Business Machs (Call) now has $127.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 446,513 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines

Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:YRD) had a decrease of 2.9% in short interest. YRD’s SI was 1.78M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.9% from 1.84M shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:YRD)’s short sellers to cover YRD’s short positions. It closed at $6.78 lastly. It is down 37.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical YRD News: 30/04/2018 – Yirendai Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q Net $69M; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Net CNY278.9M; 14/03/2018 Yirendai 4Q Rev $280.5B; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Rev CNY1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China’s Crackdown on Debt and Risk (Video); 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q EPS CNY4.51

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 56,356 shares. Hamel Associates Incorporated has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Lc has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bath Savings Tru Co owns 3,514 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,700 shares. Paloma Mgmt Company reported 0.27% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 52,640 shares stake. Rwwm holds 12.21% or 318,880 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,302 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.16% or 191,837 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.47% or 3.14 million shares. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 756,263 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.92% above currents $141.67 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,979 shares to 22,978 valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 15,600 shares and now owns 22,562 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

