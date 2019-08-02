Ballentine Partners Lowered By $476,523 Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Sentiment Is 1.24

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 30.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 6,732 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 9,729 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 1.17M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 126 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 102 sold and reduced their stakes in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 147.25 million shares, up from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 65 Increased: 72 New Position: 54.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 7.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for 9.23 million shares. Moon Capital Management Lp owns 694,489 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 3.73% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 308,585 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has 1.72M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 374,676 shares. Northeast Consultants has 11,355 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.85M shares. Andra Ap reported 0.34% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,963 shares. Essex owns 15,847 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 3,203 shares. D E Shaw owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 707,463 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Voya Management Limited Co stated it has 166,849 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 370 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,325 shares. Family Tru holds 0.08% or 1,250 shares. 2.85 million are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 7,994 shares to 8,294 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 30,770 shares and now owns 53,510 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.