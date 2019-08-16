Ballentine Partners Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.78 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Enbridge (ENB)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $183.44. About 6.47 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Rout Chops Almost $3 Billion From Five Top Mutual Funds; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 06/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them:; 02/05/2018 – Facebook hires advisers for civil rights audit; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 348,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 273,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 1.16M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 66,410 shares. Nuwave Lc invested in 390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nomura Inc reported 295,383 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 2.76 million shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,303 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,553 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 12,269 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 624,437 shares. 6,284 were accumulated by Diversified Tru. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 1,368 shares. First Manhattan reported 54,804 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 126,707 shares. World reported 44.50 million shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 279,807 shares. Excalibur Management holds 6,664 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,901 shares to 13,490 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 17,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,714 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).