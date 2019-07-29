Ballentine Partners Lifted Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.71 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tt International Lowered Stake

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2981% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $217.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,197 shares to 178,151 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,041 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coho Prtnrs accumulated 2,187 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Limited Company has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rmb Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aull & Monroe Corp accumulated 2.54% or 24,721 shares. Of Oklahoma owns 6,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca reported 3,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 22,457 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested in 0.7% or 43,000 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc holds 2,162 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,100 shares. Somerset stated it has 14,765 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,243 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares to 104,228 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0% or 17,569 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.05% or 3,769 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 576,797 shares in its portfolio. 23,908 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets owns 10,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability holds 1.58 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 164,550 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Johnson Group accumulated 16,168 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 219,269 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 240,778 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Limited Liability invested 1.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.