Ballentine Partners Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Market Value Declined, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Increased Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,282 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 27,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 41,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 34,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.21M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 83,975 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $91.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 21,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Utah-based fund reported 40,793 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 2.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 190,526 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.69M were reported by Sarasin & Prtn Llp. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.93 million shares. Dodge & Cox reported 24.99M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1.51% or 100,999 shares. Chem Savings Bank invested 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). James Invest Rech has 263,901 shares. Lederer Counsel Ca has invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 871,534 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 65,917 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.29 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The New York-based Altfest L J & Com has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Motco accumulated 120,776 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 43,035 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw. Cap Intll Sarl holds 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 20,552 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.01% or 224,502 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation owns 150,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,570 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 5,715 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 7,703 were reported by Ca. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 45,240 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot owns 32,311 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 115,009 were reported by Public Sector Pension Inv Board.