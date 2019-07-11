Ballentine Partners Increases Position in Facebook (FB); As Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Share Value Rose, Holder Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.02 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.16. About 247,063 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 22/03/2018 – For Many Facebook Users, a `Last Straw’ That Led Them to Quit; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,997 shares to 6,732 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,637 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).