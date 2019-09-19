Ballentine Partners Holds Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 388,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386.97M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $196.48. About 555,306 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 152,221 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 3.66M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 8,175 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 263 shares stake. 38,635 are owned by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company. Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 1,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 25,097 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 775,450 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Utd National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 4,320 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.65% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nomura Holdg invested in 0.01% or 6,006 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc reported 0.1% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.11% or 264,045 shares. Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,153 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,995 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 94,834 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 312,811 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $398.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 785,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 13,303 shares to 612,914 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 83,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 885 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd accumulated 2,900 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 78,892 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,228 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.05% or 7,531 shares. Novare Cap Management Lc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Enterprise Financial Ser holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6,186 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc holds 0.13% or 7,385 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0% or 400 shares.