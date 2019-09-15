Ballentine Partners Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Chou Associates Management Increases Stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 219.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 186,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 271,895 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 85,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 5.46 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 10,096 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 10,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,973 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

