Ballentine Partners Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake By $924,456; Hudson Technologies Has 0.83 Sentiment

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 175.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 17,778 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 27,913 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 10,135 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $68.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 5.33 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 15 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 18 decreased and sold their positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.27 million shares, down from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hudson Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. for 3.46 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 780,540 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 677,105 shares.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7162. About 327,905 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has declined 64.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.52 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson soars on cash flow achievement – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Receives $8.9 Million Settlement From Airgas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies -4% after comp sales disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,618 shares to 240,227 valued at $46.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 7,906 shares and now owns 116,030 shares. Ishares Tr (IWB) was reduced too.

