Ballentine Partners Has Upped Position in Facebook (FB); Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR) as Share Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 129,069 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Hassan Sees ‘Tension’ Between Users, Profits; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 3,100 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 110,643 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 712 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 2,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Clearline Cap Lp owns 5.39% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 71,486 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,914 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 68,372 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 3,471 shares. 24,700 were accumulated by Axa. Fmr Ltd Company reported 50 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 5,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,894 shares to 4,234 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 6,550 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 1.42M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 15.75 million shares or 8.33% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc owns 16,425 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Management owns 95,800 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 18,759 shares stake. 2,984 were accumulated by Asset Management. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 77,952 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Ww Asset Incorporated invested in 157,476 shares or 1.34% of the stock. New York-based Qvt Fincl LP has invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 73,429 were reported by Zeke Cap Advisors Lc. Lomas Management Ltd Liability reported 5.82% stake. 2,335 are held by Zwj Invest Counsel. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 4,468 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 1.37% or 8.13 million shares.