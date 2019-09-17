Ballentine Partners Has Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $1.22 Million; Spitfire Capital Upped Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $385,000 as Stock Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 22,416 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 13,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 804,396 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 172,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 161,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 159,439 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Completes Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Altra Industrial Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,723 are held by Raymond James Associates. 20,773 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Franklin holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 685,523 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 38 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Spitfire Lc invested in 6.47% or 172,224 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 49,205 shares. 115,354 were reported by Prudential. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 8,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tygh Capital holds 0.78% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 128,710 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 20,000 shares to 108,490 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,966 shares, and cut its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) CEO Mike Hsu Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) by 19,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).