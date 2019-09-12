Ballentine Partners Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Bluefin Trading Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 9,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 33,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 23,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 135.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PRU) by 2,989 shares to 600 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,227 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 9.77 million shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 190,516 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management owns 32,960 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 48,538 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability has 2,245 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 943,719 shares. Novare Capital Llc holds 87,481 shares. Windward Ca holds 2.21% or 135,142 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,815 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability holds 35,563 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 6,955 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 54,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 4.63M shares or 2.3% of the stock.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons Netflix Cancels Its Original Programs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IQiyi Stock Is Poised to Rally Above $18 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 804 were reported by Aureus Asset Management. Redwood Invs Lc invested in 9,579 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 81,215 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 9,307 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd owns 786 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 83 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 82,621 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holding. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 1,617 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 350 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bessemer Group reported 386,772 shares stake.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,782 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 623,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.