Ballentine Partners Has Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted by $627,912 Its Holding

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2702.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,149 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,176 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 1.87% or 32,424 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd invested 11.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 25,948 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 149,955 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Ptnrs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,396 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,789 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assoc reported 6,393 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph has invested 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 45,607 shares to 308,087 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 35,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,425 shares. Grimes And reported 82,673 shares. 36,280 were reported by Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc. Peavine Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Violich Mgmt has invested 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smart Portfolios Llc holds 2,023 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,781 shares stake. Sei Invests stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greatmark Prtnrs invested in 0.69% or 26,945 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 11.18M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 6,300 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,304 shares. Pnc Grp invested in 14.71 million shares or 1.19% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 61,973 shares.

