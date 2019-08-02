Ballentine Partners Has Upped Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $829,136; Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $590,844 as Shares Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 67,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 71,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $162.09. About 359,983 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $191.13. About 346,870 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,519 shares to 111,665 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 6,424 shares. Hendershot Inc stated it has 23,660 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 67,557 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln Ltd Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Peninsula Asset Management Inc has 30,490 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Prns holds 22,963 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 9,186 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,319 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. America First Advisors Lc has 5.51% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,637 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw invested in 0.2% or 120,617 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Management has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kentucky Retirement Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,674 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 17,064 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Co holds 1.76% or 94,683 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or stated it has 39,415 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,295 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 3,300 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77,991 shares. Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Franklin Street Nc invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 540 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 3,029 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 3,758 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).