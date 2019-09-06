Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $476,523; As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Share Price Declined, King Luther Capital Management Has Cut by $354,660 Its Position

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.28. About 67,290 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 59,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 64,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 17,656 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 233,717 shares to 233,817 shares, valued at $66.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 79,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.76 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 11,454 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.17% or 374,676 shares. First National Trust stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Art Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.6% or 62,299 shares. North Star Management Corp invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Invsts has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 878,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,800 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Jag owns 13,587 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,809 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc owns 114,607 shares. Reik Llc has 6,395 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 244,255 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 685,232 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.46% stake.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.02M for 13.89 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,033 shares to 2,331 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.