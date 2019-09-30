Ballentine Partners Has Raised Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Value Rose; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Its Stake by $322,644

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 23,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, down from 27,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 296,003 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 7,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.5. About 1.10M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 21,124 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $104.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 25,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,923 are held by Counsel Lc New York. Clearbridge Ltd accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. 3,181 are owned by Coldstream Capital Inc. Prentiss Smith invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkwood Limited Liability Corp owns 36,646 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Savant Limited reported 5,112 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 118,691 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.8% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sky Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.32% or 25,090 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 355 shares stake. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 4.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 86,295 shares. Hillsdale Invest stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell State Bank stated it has 2,227 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs by 14,600 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Prn) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bamco Inc New York has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 31,403 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0% or 3,377 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,060 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 17,083 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 52,298 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 31,119 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 83,440 shares. Emory University has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital Inc Ca accumulated 0.12% or 20,498 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 7,330 shares. 32,574 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 3.38 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 1,496 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 54,714 shares.

