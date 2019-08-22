Ballentine Partners Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $1.26 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 425,784 shares with $2.59 million value, down from 633,166 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $559.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 101,107 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Ballentine Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2664.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ballentine Partners Llc acquired 7,994 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Ballentine Partners Llc holds 8,294 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 300 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $128.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.31. About 1.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: ToughBuilt Industries Falls After Q2 Results; iBio Shares Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 2,476 shares to 24,110 valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 13,213 shares and now owns 33,919 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.68’s average target is 24.01% above currents $147.31 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $189 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.